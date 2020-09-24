Eli Manning Sends A Message To Ole Miss For Saturday’s Game

2020 marks a new era for both Eli Manning and his beloved Ole Miss Rebels. Manning is enjoying his first year in retirement, while the Rebels are getting set to begin the Lane Kiffin era against SEC rival Florida.

Ahead of the big game, Manning had a message for his alma mater. Taking to Twitter, he posted a picture of himself from his Ole Miss days and wished them luck in their season-opener.

“It’s been awhile since I wore the uniform, but I still feel like I’m living every single snap alongside you all, @OleMissFB,” Manning wrote. “Go get ‘em this weekend! #HottyToddy #TBT”

The Rebels announced earlier this year than Manning’s No. 10 jersey will be retired. However, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the school to postpone the ceremony to 2021.

It’s been awhile since I wore the uniform, but I still feel like I’m living every single snap alongside you all, @OleMissFB. Go get ‘em this weekend! #HottyToddy #TBT pic.twitter.com/DaBkwfRS9S — Eli Manning (@EliManning) September 24, 2020

Eli Manning led the Rebels to the height of success during his four years in Oxford. His 10-3 campaign in 2003 that culminated in a Cotton Bowl win over Oklahoma State was Ole Miss’ best finish in over 30 years.

He left Ole Miss after the 2003 season and was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft by the San Diego Chargers, who promptly traded him to the New York Giants for Philip Rivers. Both teams got a franchise QB, but the Giants got the rings.

Manning is the all-time leading passer for both the Rebels and the Giants, and retired after a 16-year NFL career following the 2019 season.

Now it looks like he’s going to be spending his Saturdays watching the Rebels instead of preparing for NFL Sunday.