ESPN’s Michael Wilbon Blasts Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin

Earlier this week, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin suggested players from the Big Ten and Pac-12 should be able to transfer and play immediately this fall.

Both the Big Ten and Pac-12 announced the cancellation of the fall college football season. The two conferences said they hope to play in the spring, but that leaves the players in an awkward spot.

Kiffin thinks allowing players to transfer to a conference that is playing fall football is the way to go.

“Kids are having their schools or their conferences deciding to shut down, so they can’t play, and a lot of them have a lot of money on the line with the next level, or they just want to play their last year,” Kiffin said. “So it’s really unfortunate that the NCAA is not allowing them to transfer and be eligible immediately.”

Let’s just say not everyone agrees with Kiffin’s take on the situation. ESPN’s Michael Wilbon ripped the Ole Miss head coach for his comments.

Here’s what Wilbon had to say, via Saturday Down South:

“I have never agreed with anything Lane Kiffin has said and I’m glad to have consistency on this here program today. The notion that that kid may be a student too, these coaches now, more than ever are looking like liars. … Lane Kiffin doesn’t give a damn about the student part. … These coaches want these guys to be pros, except they’re not getting paid.”

Wilbon and Kiffin don’t have to agree on whether or not players should be able to transfer and play elsewhere immediately.

However, Kiffin seems to have the same point of view as most other analysts out there.

Regardless, it doesn’t look like players from the Big Ten and Pac-12 will be able to transfer and play this fall.