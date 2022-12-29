Football World Reacts To Lane Kiffin's Major Accusation

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 22: Head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels reacts against the LSU Tigers during a game at Tiger Stadium on October 22, 2022 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Following Ole Miss' loss to Texas Tech in the TaxAct Texas Bowl, Lane Kiffin said a player on the opposing sideline spit at one of his own players and possibly used a racial slur.

"There was a racial slur involved; that's not the point of what we're talking about, [it's] about the spitting part," Kiffin told reporters. "I brought our own 71 up to the officials, right or wrong, you see him crying? He's not crying, not because he got spit on, it's because something was said."

When asked if this racial slur was directed at one of his players, Kiffin said he was unsure.

"I'm not going to, because I did not hear it, [I'm not going to] say that that happened for sure that he gave a racial slur to our player," Kiffin replied. "I was told that that was said in that [incident], but I did not hear that. So that would obviously be a giant issue."

The reactions to Kiffin's comments were all over the place.

"Ole miss accusing anyone of being racist is laughable at best," one person said. "Lane kiffin is trying to distract you from his Huge L and New Paycheck amount."

"If this can be verified, Coach McGuire will deal with it," another person wrote. "There’s no room for that behavior. That said, Kiffin might want to focus on why his players defaulted to vicious hits from the first whistle."

"Yeah, they big mad," a third person tweeted.

Kiffin said he spoke to Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire after the game about this alleged incident.

"I talked to their head coach afterwards," Kiffin said. "He was like: 'Crazy officiating out there.' I go: 'Yeah, that was really bad on that one that your guy spit and our guy got the penalty.' He was like: 'Yeah, I know.'"

McGuire wasn't asked about this incident during his postgame press conference.