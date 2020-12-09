Former 4-Star Ole Miss QB Recruit Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal

As the 2020 college football season draws to a close, players have started to contemplate their futures. Ole Miss quarterback and wide receiver Grant Tisdale already made his decision earlier on Tuesday.

Tisdale, a former four-star quarterback recruit, entered the transfer portal, signaling his departure from Lane Kiffin’s Rebels. The announcement marks the sophomore’s second attempt to leave the Mississippi program.

The news, courtesy of college football reporter Matt Zenitz, came after Tisdale’s 2020 season lacked playing time. The young quarterback found himself third on the team’s depth chart, behind starter Matt Corral and John Rhys Plumlee. Ole Miss also expects 4-star 2021 QB Luke Altmyer to join the program next season.

Now, Tisdale will have a chance to find a team of his own for next year.

Have learned that Ole Miss QB/wide receiver Grant Tisdale has entered the transfer portal. Former four-star recruit. — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 8, 2020

Unfortunately for Tisdale, this year looked fairly familiar to 2019. Coming in as a highly touted freshman, many expected him to grab the reins. However, he fluttered behind the team’s other quarterbacks last year and eventually expressed his desire to transfer.

Once the Rebels hired Kiffin, Tisdale decided to stay. It seemed that the four-star recruit saw an opportunity with a new head coach that he didn’t previously have with former Ole Miss coach Matt Luke.

Unfortunately, Kiffin didn’t change things. 2020 played out almost exactly the same.

Tisdale was originally the No. 14 dual-threat quarterback recruit in the 2019 class per the 247sports Composite rankings. He also was the No. 44 recruit in the state of Texas.

Plenty of teams will be looking for solid quarterback play in the coming months. Tisdale should be able to compete for a starting job at a low-end Power Five school or a competitive Group of Five.