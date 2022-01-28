Former 5-Star QB Jaxson Dart Reportedly Makes Transfer Decision

Jaxson Dart has reportedly found a new home for the 2022 season. According to Chase Parham of Rivals, the five-star quarterback is heading to Ole Miss.

The Grove Report is also reporting that Dart has been admitted as a student at Ole Miss.

A few weeks ago, Dart announced that he was entering the transfer portal. This move came roughly a month after USC hired Lincoln Riley as its head coach.

In six games as USC’s starting quarterback last season, Dart had 1,353 passing yards, nine touchdown passes and five interceptions.

Leaving USC after one season isn’t an easy decision, but Dart’s future remains bright. With Lane Kiffin running the show at Ole Miss, the former five-star recruit could have a lot of success in that high-powered offense.

Jaxson Dart is officially listed as an #OleMiss student. https://t.co/fWKglcxhay — Chase Parham (@RivalsChase) January 28, 2022

Ole Miss should also benefit from this move, as Dart could end up being the perfect successor to Matt Corral.

Corral had a fantastic season with the Rebels in 2021, throwing for 3,343 yards and 20 touchdowns. Next up for him is the 2022 NFL Draft.

It’ll probably take time for Dart to adjust to Kiffin’s offense, but Ole Miss fans should be awfully excited about the program’s future.