Former All-American, 2-Time Super Bowl Champion TE Has Passed Away

Former Ole Miss legend and NFL tight end Allen Brown passed away Monday at the age of 76. Brown suffered through a “lengthy illness,” ultimately leading to his passing.

Brown played for the Rebels in the early 1960’s, where he earned three letters from 1962-1964. Perhaps his most notable collegiate accomplishment came in 1964, as Brown earned first-team All-America honors from several prestigious publications.

Brown was an integral part of several legendary Ole Miss teams, including the 1962 team that won the SEC title and earned a share of the National Championship.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound tight end had a very productive career for the Rebels. Ole Miss’ official team website highlighted Brown’s on-field contributions for the Rebels during his time with the program.

“During his three-year varsity career, Brown was more than a blocking tight end as he caught 51 passes for 584 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 11.5 yards per reception,” Ole Miss wrote in a statement. “He led the team in receptions and pass receiving yards (16-221) during his 1963 junior season. He also had two career kickoff returns for 21 yards and blocked a punt against Tennessee, which led to a touchdown.”

We lost a great one today. 📰 https://t.co/owvv6i8svo pic.twitter.com/7TtDgnpsfk — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) January 27, 2020

Following his collegiate career, Brown was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the third round of the 1965 NFL Draft. After three seasons riddled with injuries, the tight end retired from football.

However, he was a part of the first two Super Bowl championship teams in Green Bay, earning a pair of rings in the process.

Brown leaves behind a legendary collegiate legacy. He will be remembered.