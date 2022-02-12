Former Ole Miss QB Chad Kelly Signs With New Professional Team

Chad Kelly has found a new home. On Friday, it was announced that he’s signing a deal with the Toronto Argonauts of the CFL.
Kelly, 27, was a star during his time at Ole Miss. He earned All-SEC honors twice over the course of his college career, throwing for 6,800 yards and 50 touchdowns.
In 2017, the Denver Broncos selected Kelly with the No. 253 overall pick. Kelly spent a little over a year in the Mile High City before signing a deal with the Indianapolis Colts.
Unfortunately for Kelly, he never really found his footing in the NFL. His last opportunity came in 2021 with the Green Bay Packers, but he was unable to make their final roster.
Hopefully, Kelly can rejuvenate his career in the CFL.
Northbound @Chadkelly_6 ✍️🌊
— Toronto Argonauts (@TorontoArgos) February 11, 2022
Earlier this week, Kelly confirmed his move to Toronto on social media.
“Man I am so fired up,” Kelly tweeted. “Let’s go Toronto! I’m so ready to get up there and win!”
Kelly made it known that he’s very eager to get back on the field and show what he can do under center.
“I can’t fricken wait to get back on the football field,” he wrote. “Doing what I love! It’s gonna be so sweet! Just wait!”
Ole Miss fans, are you excited to watch Kelly in the CFL?