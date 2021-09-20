Full Details Emerge From Arch Manning’s Visit Schedule

Five-star quarterback Arch Manning has a busy schedule this fall.

Manning, a five-star quarterback in the 2023 cycle, was in Athens over the weekend to visit Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs. He had nothing but good things to say about the program ahead of the visit.

“Georgia is good this year,” Manning told 247Sports last Wednesday. “Beat Clemson Week 1 and then had a good showing against UAB with Stetson (Bennett). So I’m just excited. Kirby is a really good coach and I’m excited to get up there and see what game is all about in Athens.”

Looking ahead, here’s a look at how the rest of Manning’s visit schedule shapes up, courtesy of 247Sports:

Alabama – Oct. 2

– Oct. 2 Texas – Oct. 16

– Oct. 16 Ole Miss – Oct. 23

– Oct. 23 Clemson – Oct. 30

Arch Manning took in the Georgia game on Saturday. It's just the start of a loaded fall schedule for the 5-star QB. @SWiltfong247 lays out the timeline. https://t.co/vp3Yj9sCiP pic.twitter.com/NtriQagzVX — 247Sports (@247Sports) September 20, 2021

It may be nothing, but it’s worth noting Arch Manning will technically see Ole Miss in-person twice.

Manning visits Alabama on Oct. 2. The Crimson Tide play the Ole Miss Rebels in Tuscaloosa that night in what should be a thriller. A few weeks later, the five star will then take his official visit to Ole Miss on Oct. 23. The Rebels host the LSU Tigers that day.

“Oxford is amazing,” Manning said, via 247Sports. “Coach (Jeff) Lebby and Coach (Lane) Kiffin are some of the smartest offensive minds I’ve ever met. I met with Coach Kiffin it seems like four hours and he blew me away with his knowledge and they’re going to put up some points this year and I’m excited to watch them.”

Texas will have a chance to impress Manning on Oct. 16 when the Longhorns take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Clemson, meanwhile, hosts Manning on a visit the same day the Tigers play Florida State.

It’s tough to gauge where Manning’s recruitment stands at the moment. It appears a few favorites are starting to take shape, though.