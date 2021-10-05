CBS sideline reporter Jamie Erdahl wasn’t bothered by Lane Kiffin’s “popcorn” interview last Saturday.

Ahead of last Saturday’s Ole Miss-Alabama game, Erdahl was joined by Kiffin for a pregame inteview.

In unconventional fashion, the Ole Miss head coach didn’t have much to say. What he did say went viral, though.

“Well, let’s hope we didn’t run out of pages. So, here we go, get your popcorn ready,” Kiffin told Erdahl and CBS. "Get your popcorn ready." This Lane Kiffin pregame interview 😭 (via @CBSSports)pic.twitter.com/izg0yQmP1d — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 2, 2021 Some were offended by Kiffin’s interview and thought he was rude for it. Erdahl couldn’t disagree more.

“In the world of things I never thought I’d have to talk about, I’m here to talk about popcorn,” Erdahl said in the video, via Instagram. “Yeah, Coach Kiffin reached out to apologize, but as I said back to him, it didn’t bother me at all. I thought it was great TV. Clearly it was, since we’re all still talking about it. It had nothing to do with me, that whole response to my question. People saying that it was disrespectful to me, I really did not take it that way. I just wish it had been a better day for Ole Miss football. But it’s not a thing. That’s my popcorn TED Talk.”

Well, there you have it. It looks like Lane Kiffin can put this all behind him.

Jamie Erdahl deserves major praise for how she handled Kiffin’s interview, if we’re being honest. She remained composed and laughed it off.

Kiffin, meanwhile, may want to avoid making any bold promises ahead of games from now on.