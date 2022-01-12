Jaxson Dart Reportedly Schedules 2 Major Transfer Visits

USC quarterback Jaxson Dart hit the NCAA transfer portal this week and is already drawing significant attention from schools.

That’s not surprising, considering Dart was a four-star prospect. According to a new report from 247Sports, the Utah native has a pair of major visits scheduled.

Dart will reportedly visit Oklahoma on Thursday, followed by a trip to Ole Miss. USC tight end transfer Michael Trigg will accompany Dart on both trips.

Ole Miss is expected to host USC transfer QB Jaxson Dart beginning Thursday, per @Rebels247.https://t.co/FFiAjfLdkB — 247Sports (@247Sports) January 12, 2022

Prior to taking his visit to Ole Miss later this week, Jaxson Dart and former USC teammate, 4⭐️ TE Michael Trigg, will also be taking an official visit to Oklahoma and new head coach Brent Venables. pic.twitter.com/Gn02oQJvxL — Benjamin Criddle (@CriddleBenjamin) January 12, 2022

As a true freshman, Dart completed 117-of-189 passes for 1,353 yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions in six games. News of his decision to enter the portal further fueled speculation that new USC coach Lincoln Riley is bringing in five-star Oklahoma transfer quarterback Caleb Williams.

Williams played for Riley in Norman last season. Dart could conceivably fill his spot with the Sooners, or take over for Matt Corral at Ole Miss.

It remains to be seen if Dart will take other visits, but he surely has no shortage of suitors at this point.