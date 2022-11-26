Lane Kiffin Announces Official Decision On His Coaching Future

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 22: Head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels reacts against the LSU Tigers during a game at Tiger Stadium on October 22, 2022 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

For the past 48 hours, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has dealt with a plethora of rumors about his future. Moments ago, he announced his plans for the 2023 season.

Kiffin told ESPN's Chris Low that he's staying at Ole Miss. He'll sign an extension with the program.

"I had a meeting with the team and the staff and told them I was staying and it would be announced after the game," Kiffin told ESPN. "I didn’t want it to be about me staying before the game, but about the team."

This statement from Kiffin should put an end to all the rumors linking him to Auburn.

Since landing the head coaching job at Ole Miss in 2020, Kiffin has won 23 games. Over the past two seasons, the Rebels are 18-7.

Judging by Kiffin's decision, it seems like he still has unfinished business in Oxford.

Now that Kiffin is officially staying at Ole Miss, Auburn will have to turn its attention over to other candidates.

According to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated, Auburn's search has zeroed in on Liberty coach Hugh Freeze.