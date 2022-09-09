Lane Kiffin Announces Special Tribute To Luke Knox

OXFORD, MS - OCTOBER 9: Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin takes the field prior to the college football game between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Arkansas Razorbacks on October 9, 2021, at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, MS. (Photo by Chris McDill/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In August, the sports world received heartbreaking news. Former Ole Miss football player Luke Knox passed away at the young age of 22.

When Ole Miss takes the field this Saturday for its matchup against Central Arkansas, it'll have a special tribute planned for Knox.

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin shared photos of the team's field for this weekend. The 16-yard line is painted red in Knox's honor. That was his number during his time on the Rebels.

Kiffin also posted a heartfelt message for Knox on social media.

"Luke Knox meant so much to so many of us, and we look forward to welcoming his wonderful family back to the Vaught this weekend as we honor Luke’s legacy and his indelible impact on Ole Miss Football," Kiffin wrote.

Knox, the younger brother of Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox, spent multiple seasons at Ole Miss. He played tight end and linebacker for the Rebels.

Most of Knox's production at Ole Miss came on special teams. After spending several years in Oxford, Knox transferred to FIU.

Ole Miss and FIU will play with heavy hearts this season.