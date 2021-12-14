Lane Kiffin Has Brutally Honest Admission On Recruiting

Name, image and likeness and the transfer portal have changed college football recruiting, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin bluntly said this afternoon.

In an afternoon press conference, Kiffin said the transfer portal and NIL have resulted in players looking to go where they can make the most amount of money possible.

“We have free agency in college football. The kids, a lot of times, want to go where they can get paid the most,” Kiffin said. “No one else is saying that, maybe. But the kids say, ‘This is what I’m getting here from [name, image and likeness].’ ”

Kiffin isn’t wrong in what he’s saying here, but in reality, allowing athletes to benefit from their NIL and use the transfer portal provides at least some of the empowerment that they have been denied for decades.

Coaches are able to pursue new career opportunities, often times for the most money they can find, so it is only natural for players to do the same. It’s a new world in college sports these days.

Kiffin and others might not like that, but it is the reality they are going to have to live with.