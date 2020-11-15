Watch: Lane Kiffin’s Reaction To Ole Miss TD Is Going Viral

You can say a lot of things about Lane Kiffin, but you can never accused him of not having fun out there. If your idea of fun is points, his Ole Miss Rebels vs. South Carolina is for you.

The Rebs are up 52-42 in an absolute shootout of a game. Ole Miss took the lead back on a 91-yard bomb from quarterback Matt Corral to Elijah Moore, that traveled at least 53 yards in the air. Moore was wide open, and took it the rest of the way without any issue.

Moments ago, the Rebels tacked on another touchdown to go up 10 on a run by Jerrion Ealy. The passing attack has been the focal point though. Corral is at 488 yards and three touchdowns tonight.

On the 91-yard score to Moore, Kiffin did what he sometimes does on a long touchdown by his team: he celebrated the moment he knew his team would score. Look at the bottom right corner of the screen as Moore catches the ball in the video below. Lane chucked his clipboard what looks like 20 feet into the air, as Moore sprints for the score.

The clipboard toss pic.twitter.com/1BZVNswyJd — Bunkie Perkins (@BunkiePerkins) November 15, 2020

This is just a new wrinkle on the pre-touchdown celebration for Kiffin, and this one isn’t even his most bold, though we love the clipboard toss. Back during his time at Alabama, there were plays where he’d signal a touchdown before the pass was even thrown, or a receiver caught the ball.

At least Moore had it in his hands on this one.

Lane Kiffin’s offense has been as advertised at Ole Miss. Every game the Rebels play produces a ton of points.

The defense, on the other hand, leaves a lot to be desired. South Carolina has a pair of backs with over nine yards per carry today. Kevin Harris has 243 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

Even so, it isn’t enough to outscore the Rebels, so far at least. There are under four minutes left in tonight’s game on SEC Network.

Update: Pre-clipboard throw, and Corral throw for that matter, Lane knew.

Incredible.

Update 2: The full clip is too good to not add.

The full Kiffin toss and walk off is as wonderful as we all hoped pic.twitter.com/RVoE4hRkss — Bunkie Perkins (@BunkiePerkins) November 15, 2020

Ole Miss is now up 59-42 with under two minutes left.

