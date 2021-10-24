Lane Kiffin Scored A Nice Bonus With Today’s Win

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin had plenty of reasons to have an extra pep in his step on Saturday evening.

The Ole Miss Rebels knocked out LSU 31-17 on Saturday afternoon. Better yet, five-star quarterback Arch Manning was in town for a visit. Best yet, Kiffin picked up a shiny new bonus with the win.

Ole Miss became bowl-game eligible on Saturday afternoon. Kiffin, as a result, gets a $50,000 bonus for the achievement. That brings his total bonuses in 2021 to $150,000.

It’s safe to say it was one of Kiffin’s best Saturdays of the year.

The only thing that could make today better for Lane Kiffin would be a commitment from Arch Manning.

He made his pitch to the talented youngster during his visit this weekend.

“I think it is neat what we’ve done over time and that really is not have a system that players have to fit into,” Kiffin said, via 247Sports. “We find the dynamic players, usually the quarterback, a receiver, or Derrick Henry, Amari Cooper, and then we say ‘ok, what can we do to feature them that year.’ And we’ve done it with our quarterbacks and that’s why our offense looks different by whatever quarterback is playing. So, if a quarterback comes that doesn’t run as much, we’ll do great with him, put him in a position to win the Heisman.”

Kiffin will have even more reason to celebrate if he can land Manning before the year’s over. Oh, and don’t forget about his Rebels who are now 6-1 on the season.