Lane Kiffin Keeps Things In Perspective When Asked About COVID-19, 2020 Season

This fall should be one of the biggest of Lane Kiffin’s coaching career. After being unceremoniously fired from USC and rebuilding his career at FAU, he is back in the SEC at Ole Miss.

Kiffin’s first game won’t be a cakewalk either. The Rebels are set to face Baylor in Houston at NRG Stadium. The Bears are also under a big-name first year head coach, former LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda. Matt Rhule jumped to the NFL after leading the Bears to an 11-3 season, and Big 12 Championship and Sugar Bowl appearances.

Of course, it is anyone’s guess if we’ll be ready for football by Sept. 5. COVID-19 has already shut down the entire sports world, outside of some small regional leagues in other countries. College football is on the radar now, as it may be far enough off if the coronavirus gets under control. That is no guarantee though, and options for pushing the league back have been discussed.

Coaches around the sport have reacted very differently to the ongoing situation. Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy caught the most flack, saying that teams should start getting ready for the season in May in order to get money into the state economy. Dabo Swinney has taken a very laissez-faire approach to the entire thing. Meanwhile, others like Kirk Ferentz and Brian Kelly have stood out as reasonable, pragmatic voices. Kiffin has now joined them, in a recent interview with Paul Finebaum.

Ole Miss coach @Lane_Kiffin on the timing of the CFB season: “Even if we lose practice time and summer camp and everything, if it’s all the same for everybody, it’s all the same. If it allows us to stay on schedule for the season, I think that would be the best for everyone.” — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) April 10, 2020

“You know, as bad as it is, for most of us, there’s a lot of worse things that can be going on,” Lane Kiffin continued, per 247Sports. “People are losing loved ones daily. So the fact that we don’t have football practice, can’t work with our players and may have some games pushed back really isn’t a big deal, in the big picture of things.”

He even offered up a bit of levity.

“[We could] play a lot of zone coverage, social-distancing … couldn’t play man-to-man.” – @Lane_Kiffin hasn’t lost his sense of humor this summer, jokingly suggesting a way to play football while social-distancing. — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) April 10, 2020

Overall, that is the message we all need to stick with, especially if the coronavirus hasn’t had a direct impact on our lives yet. Football is important, but doing everything possible to get past this without putting people in harm’s way is far, far more important.

