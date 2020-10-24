Lane Kiffin Getting Crushed For Disastrous Play Call

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is known for his creativity and risk-taking, but sometimes, you take gambles that fail miserably.

Early in the third quarter, with the Rebels and Auburn tied at 14 apiece, Ole Miss faced 4th-and-5 at the AU 20. Kiffin elected to roll the dice with a fake field goal.

The decision in a vacuum was ballsy. The play call Kiffin dialed up was…well, let’s just say it backfired terribly.

Lane had his holder blindly flip the ball over his head to kicker Luke Logan. That part of the play worked, but expecting Logan to actually outrun Auburn defenders to the corner did not.

Check it out:

Give the man this: Lane Kiffin always keeps it interesting… pic.twitter.com/6s30Kqx061 — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) October 24, 2020

That was pretty brutal. However, there is a lot for Ole Miss fans to be happy about right now.

On the strength of three touchdowns (one passing, two rushing) from quarterback Matt Corral, the Rebels lead the Tigers 21-14 midway through the third quarter. A win here would halt a two-game losing streak for Ole Miss.

You can catch the rest of the action on SEC Network.