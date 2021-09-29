Lane Kiffin Fires Back At ESPN Host Who Called Him A “Clown”

In just a few days, the No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels face off against No. 1 Alabama in a matchup that has the college football world salivating.

It also gives college football fans an incredible coaching matchup between the GOAT in Nick Saban and his former offensive coordinator: Lane Kiffin. Ahead of the contest, Mike Wilbon of ESPN has an unnecessarily harsh message for Kiffin.

During Tuesday’s episode, the “Pardon The Interruption” host ripped into the second-year Ole Miss coach.

“Lane Kiffin is a clown,” Wilbon said. “Lane Kiffin has been an embarrassment at multiple stops. I mean no one is going to run out there and say ‘I want Lane Kiffin right here on the logo representing me.’ Lane Kiffin equals embarrassment at some point wherever he is.”

Not one to sit back and take that kind of unwarranted criticism, Kiffin fired back on Twitter.

“So [angry emoji]. Geez. I’ll [prayer emoji] for you. Life is too short to be so angry. @PTI,” he wrote.

After taking a few hours to think tings over, Kiffin fired another message at Wilbon on Wednesday morning.

“And way to go out on a [limb] and pick the number one team in the country at home who is a huge favorite,” he said. “How long did you watch film to come up with that surprise pick??? Really News worthy captain obvious.”

Kiffin might have some extra motivation this weekend.

Alabama and Ole Miss kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.