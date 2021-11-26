Lane Kiffin Getting Crushed For Egg Bowl Behavior

The fans at Starkville, Mississippi are in full throat for the annual Egg Bowl between SEC arch-rivals Ole Miss and Mississippi State. So when they saw some unsavory behavior from Lane Kiffin’s players, they made their voices heard.

Late in the second quarter of the game, Mississippi State was driving deep into Ole Miss territory. But after several big plays that put the Bulldogs into scoring range, several Rebels defenders starting suffering suspiciously timed injuries.

Fans immediately complained that the Rebels were faking injuries to halt Mississippi State’s momentum. More frustrating for Mike Leach and the Bulldogs, it seemed to work as two long drives resulted in missed field goals.

On Twitter, Kiffin has been getting crushed for what some people are calling a poor display of sportsmanship. Many are accusing him of deliberately making his players fake injuries in order to get a win.

Shame on you and your staff with these fake injuries @Lane_Kiffin 😡 — Matthew Swords (@m_swords97) November 26, 2021

goodness, these fake injuries show just how fantastic of a coach Lane Kiffin is it never ends with him — allie brown (@_alliebrown_) November 26, 2021

@Lane_Kiffin please stop with the fake injuries. It is embarrassing at this point and we are all tired of hearing about it. Just stop somebody and you won't have to worry about it. — Just here. (@Boomstickfan2) November 26, 2021

hey @Lane_Kiffin , stop faking injuries — Jack Fuqua (@jackfuqua8) November 26, 2021

Lane Kiffin has been a controversial figure in college football for over a decade now. Just about anything questionable that happens on his team will be laid at his feet.

Granted a lot of the complaints could just be Mississippi State fans being bitter over their team losing. With the way things are going they could be on pace to lose the Egg Bowl for the second year in a row.

Ole Miss took an 11-point lead early in the third quarter. They lead 17-6 with 10:17 remaining in the third.

The game is being played on ESPN.