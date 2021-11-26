The Spun

Lane Kiffin Getting Crushed For Egg Bowl Behavior

Lane Kiffin during 2020 LSU vs. Ole MIss game.BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 19: Head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels reacts to a call during a game against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

The fans at Starkville, Mississippi are in full throat for the annual Egg Bowl between SEC arch-rivals Ole Miss and Mississippi State. So when they saw some unsavory behavior from Lane Kiffin’s players, they made their voices heard.

Late in the second quarter of the game, Mississippi State was driving deep into Ole Miss territory. But after several big plays that put the Bulldogs into scoring range, several Rebels defenders starting suffering suspiciously timed injuries.

Fans immediately complained that the Rebels were faking injuries to halt Mississippi State’s momentum. More frustrating for Mike Leach and the Bulldogs, it seemed to work as two long drives resulted in missed field goals.

On Twitter, Kiffin has been getting crushed for what some people are calling a poor display of sportsmanship. Many are accusing him of deliberately making his players fake injuries in order to get a win.

Lane Kiffin has been a controversial figure in college football for over a decade now. Just about anything questionable that happens on his team will be laid at his feet.

Granted a lot of the complaints could just be Mississippi State fans being bitter over their team losing. With the way things are going they could be on pace to lose the Egg Bowl for the second year in a row.

Ole Miss took an 11-point lead early in the third quarter. They lead 17-6 with 10:17 remaining in the third.

The game is being played on ESPN.

