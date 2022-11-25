Lane Kiffin Gives 3-Word Response When Asked If He Plans To Return To Ole Miss

OXFORD, MISSISSIPPI - SEPTEMBER 03: head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels during the game against the Troy Trojans at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on September 03, 2022 in Oxford, Mississippi. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) Justin Ford/Getty Images

Following Thursday night's loss to Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin was asked about his future with the Rebels.

Kiffin is considered a popular candidate to replace Bryan Harsin at Auburn.

Prior to the Egg Bowl, it was reported by ESPN's Chris Low that Kiffin met with his players and told them he hasn't accepted another job. Nonetheless, rumors about his future continue to swirl.

When asked if he expects to return to Ole Miss next season, Kiffin responded, "Yes, I do."

Kiffin noted that he has signed several contract extensions with Ole Miss. In 2021, his salary was increased to $7.25 million.

Ole Miss is 23-12 with Kiffin at the helm. The Rebels have taken significant strides over the past two seasons, winning 18 games in that stretch.

In the event Kiffin turns down the opportunity to lead Auburn, the program is expected to pursue Liberty coach Hugh Freeze.