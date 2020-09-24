Lane Kiffin Had Brutally Honest Response To NFL Job Question

Lane Kiffin is just two days away from making his coaching debut at Ole Miss, and yet he’s already being asked if he’d consider going back to the NFL.

Kiffin is well known for his success at the collegiate level, but he did spend time in the NFL too. He coached the Oakland Raiders for a little over a year, owning a subpar 5-15 record.

During an appearance on Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” podcast, Kiffin was faced with a pretty entertaining hypothetical. If he led Ole Miss to a national title this season, how would he feel about leaving to become the head coach of the New York Jets?

His response was downright hilarious, as he said “Uhhh, terrible. Have you seen that roster?”

Lane Kiffin to the Jets pic.twitter.com/FKLyyECOI9 — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) September 23, 2020

It’d be an understatement to say the Adam Gase experiment in New York has been a failure.

While there’s no telling if the Jets will give Gase another year to prove himself, it’s pretty clear that Kiffin has no interest in coaching that franchise. And if Kiffin isn’t interested in that job, there probably aren’t many college football coaches eager to take it either.

Besides, Kiffin’s personality is perfect for the collegiate level. It’ll be fun to watch him taunt Mike Leach when the Egg Bowl takes place later this season.