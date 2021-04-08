Lane Kiffin Had Message For Miley Cyrus On Thursday

Miley Cyrus performance in the intermission between the Final Four games this past weekend was controversial to say the least. But Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin may have revealed today just how big of a fan he is of the famous singer.

During Ole Miss practice on Thursday, Kiffin put the Rebels through drills with Cyrus’ music blaring in the background. At the end of the 14-second clip, Kiffin goes to the camera and gives Cyrus a shoutout.

“Hi Miley,” Kiffin said, waving to the cameras. He took to Twitter afterwards and tagged Cyrus in the video.

But there may have been a slightly deeper message to Kiffin giving Cyrus a shoutout. He does, after all, have a little bit of history of being compared with the singer.

Back in 2013, sports pundit Paul Finebaum called Lane Kiffin “the Miley Cyrus of college football” and tried to get him fired at USC. That quote clearly stuck with Kiffin for years, as he made sure to bring it up just a weeks ago.

On the March 22 edition of The Paul Finebaum Show, Kiffin did an interview with Finebaum and brought up the old quote.

“Let’s make sure everybody knows, you still owe me, because you did get me fired at USC that Saturday morning by saying I’m the Miley Cyrus of college football,” Kiffin said.

Lane Kiffin clearly has a long memory. Maybe we’ll even see Miley Cyrus at an Ole Miss event some day to really rub it in Finebaum’s face.