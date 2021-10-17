Look: Lane Kiffin Has 2-Word Answer To Pregame Question

Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels will be dealing with a hostile crowd tonight in Knoxville. However, he seems well-equipped to handle the rowdy crowd at Neyland Stadium.

While the two sides were warming up for tonight’s game, Kiffin was showered with boos from Tennessee fans. He didn’t seem to be fazed by the crowd’s reaction.

During a pregame interview with ESPN’s Cole Cubelic, Kiffin was asked what gives him comfort when he comes out to a hostile reception. His response was amazing.

“Matt Corral,” Kiffin replied with a grin. “I got you on that one. You thought I was going to say popcorn.”

The crowd was chanting overrated while Kiffin was getting interviewed, which then led to another great response. He told Cubelic, “I feel like they [Tennessee fans] don’t like me a lot.”

Here’s the incredible exchange between Cubelic and Kiffin:

Interviews like this make Kiffin one of the most entertaining coaches in college football.

As for Kiffin’s answer about what gives him comfort, we can’t blame him for having a lot of trust in Corral. Coming into this weekend’s game, the star quarterback had 1,497 passing yards, 255 rushing yards and 20 total touchdowns.

We’ll see if Corral and Kiffin can lead the Rebels to a road victory over the Volunteers tonight.