Lane Kiffin Has A Message For Mike Leach After Viral Moment

Lane Kiffin has a new message for Mike Leach after their hilarious exchange earlier this week. It looks like the Egg Bowl rivalry fun is just getting started.

Both Ole Miss and Mississippi State are entering new eras this upcoming season. Kiffin is set to take command of the Rebels while Leach implements his heavy air-raid attack with the Bulldogs. As if the SEC West wasn’t already tough enough, Kiffin and Leach join the SEC West division which includes the likes of Alabama, LSU, Auburn, Texas A&M and Arkansas.

The Egg Bowl should feature plenty of on-field action in years to come. But the off-field shenanigans, featuring Kiffin and Leach, have already begun.

The two SEC head coaches gathered together at the Mississippi state capitol building earlier this week to lobby to change the state flag. Upon Kiffin’s arrival, Leach proceeded to pull Kiffin’s face mask over his eyes. The viral moment sparked another hilarious exchange between the two coaches, this time coming from Kiffin in a recent tweet.

“Cover ur nose bro @CoachLeach,” Kiffin wrote on Twitter, referencing Leach’s face mask which wasn’t covering his nose.

Chalk up another win for Kiffin and the Rebels here. We’ll see if the off-field wins translate to on-field victories this season.

The Bulldogs have won two-straight in the big-time rivalry. That could turn into three straight if Leach’s air-raid attack has success against SEC defenses.

Ole Miss hosts Mississippi State on Nov. 26th later this year to finish off the two program’s 2020 regular-seasons.