Lane Kiffin Has Blunt Reaction To Jimbo Fisher's Recruiting Comment

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 19: Head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels reacts to a call during a game against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

It's not just fans who are shaking their heads at Jimbo Fisher's comments about NIL and the transfer portal.

Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin isn't buying what Fisher is selling either, and he let his feelings be known on Twitter.

Kiffin quote-tweeted a 247Sports tweet featuring Fisher's words and inserted a "facepalm" emoji as his reaction.

Fisher, the Texas A&M head coach, expressed his issues with the current NIL and transfer system this week.

"I knew eventually there would be pay-for-play, but I did not know it would be NIL like it came about, the problem with all of it is that there is no consistency and rules," he said. "And then when you get into the (transfer portal), there is so much tampering going on it is utterly ridiculous. It is a joke. It's an absolute joke."

It's not that Fisher is necessarily incorrect with part of what he's saying here, it's that he sounds like he has sour grapes because he has used NIL and the portal to his advantage at Texas A&M.

The Aggies still finished 5-7 this season, so it looks like Jimbo just wants to take his ball and go home.