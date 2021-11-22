Lane Kiffin Has Honest Comment On Egg Bowl Rivalry

It’s rivalry week within the world of college football. Lane Kiffin apparently didn’t get the memo.

Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels are prepping to battle their in-state rival, the Mississippi State Bulldogs, this Thursday night.

Everyone knows the Egg Bowl is one of the most heated rivalries in the sport. Kiffin certainly didn’t act like it on Monday, though.

During his Monday press conference, Kiffin called the Egg Bowl “just football.” Huh?

“It is just football,” Kiffin said of the Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State game. “You really shouldn’t hate people because of where you go to school.”

Maybe he’s joking. Or perhaps he doesn’t want to give the Bulldogs bulletin-board material. Regardless, Lane Kiffin’s comment is strange.

Kiffin has been linked to several major college football job openings over the past week or so. It’s plausible he’d depart for a better job if an opportunity arises. Miami may end up giving him that opportunity.

Andy Slater of FOX Sports 640 reported last week that Miami is the one job Kiffin would leave Ole Miss for.

“SLATER SCOOP: Lane Kiffin would leave Ole Miss for the University of Miami if the Hurricanes head coaching job were to open, multiple sources close to Kiffin tell me,” Slater said on Twitter.

For now, Kiffin is still with the Rebels and focused on Mississippi State.

The Egg Bowl commences this Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.