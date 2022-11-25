Lane Kiffin Has Message For Media Member Who Reported He Was Leaving Ole Miss

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 22: Head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels reacts against the LSU Tigers during a game at Tiger Stadium on October 22, 2022 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Earlier this week, Jon Sokoloff of WCBI reported that Lane Kiffin will leave Ole Miss to become Auburn's next head coach.

After Ole Miss lost to Mississippi State on Thursday night, Kiffin addressed that report from Sokoloff.

Kiffin pointed out that Sokoloff's report caused a distraction in the locker room. He needed to hold a meeting with his players just to let them know that he hasn't accepted another job.

"I think when this was falsely reported by Jon, who’s now famous - congratulations - that you can write whatever you want," Kiffin said. "And I would do it too - I think - because you’re never held accountable and you get to become famous and maybe he’ll be right. Jon did it, so I had to have a team meeting to say his article was wrong, which you love these unnamed sources. But yes, I had to deal, had to have a team meeting because of that. When there’s other stuff and chat rooms and all that stuff, but when a reporter writes it, it changes the game on that."

As for Kiffin's future, he claims he'll stay with the Rebels.

"Yes, I do," Kiffin replied when asked if he expects to return to Ole Miss next season.

Kiffin's future at Ole Miss will remain a popular topic in the college football world for at least the next few weeks.