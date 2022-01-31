Lane Kiffin In Favor Of College Football Rules Change

The NCAA rules committee is busy at work looking at potential adjustments to make before the 2022 season. Already, the governing body has gotten a big-time endorsement from Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin.

According to a report from The Athletic, the NCAA rules committee is exploring potential rules changes that would help prevent players from faking injuries during games. The topic has become such a major point of discussion in college football that it’s risen to the top of the agenda for the next rules committee meeting.

“Obviously, we want to take feigning injuries out of the game,” National director of officials Steve Shaw told The Athletic on Monday. “It’s a bad look for the game. It’s an integrity issue. If you have a feigned injury, it garners an unmerited timeout for your team. We’re really looking at: What’s the next step to move away from that?”

A number of key figures in college football have expressed their concern about players faking injuries in recent years. On Monday, Kiffin made his thoughts on the matter well-known by sending out a simple message on Twitter.

Kiffin was involved in one of the bigger controversies involving fake injuries this past season when his Ole Miss team played on the road at Tennessee. After a number of injury stoppages contributed to chaos near the end of the contest, the Rebels head coach gave his honest thoughts on the issue.

“You’re not going to stop it until you say a guy has to stay out for so many plays,” Kiffin said a few days after the Ole Miss-Tennessee game. “Like anything, there has got to be a penalty for it. Really, if you want to change it, let the conference review it, look at the film, and when they deem it to be an obvious faking of an injury, then there’s a penalty, a fine, and I promise you it would never happen anywhere.”

Shaw said the topic will be a focal point at the rules committee meeting on March 1.