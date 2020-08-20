Lane Kiffin Is Not Happy With 1 Of Paul Finebaum’s Predictions

None of Nick Saban’s former assistants have ever beaten him on the football field, and Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is well-aware of that.

So one can imagine that Kiffin wasn’t too thrilled to hear SEC analyst Paul Finebaum declare that he will be the first. He expressed as much in a recent appearance on The Paul Finebaum Show.

Speaking to the eponymous host, Kiffin invoked his former boss and politely told off Finebaum for making that prediction. Much like many Saban disciples, Kiffin believes that media praise is “rat poison” that gets in the head of players and coaches.

“Can you please stop predicting we’re going to beat Coach Saban for the first time ever as a former assistant coach?” Kiffin asked. “That’s rat poison, Paul.”

Kiffin served as offensive coordinator and QBs coach for Saban and the Tide from 2014 to 2016. He parlayed that stint into the head coaching job at FAU, where he won two conference titles.

Now he’s back in the SEC head coaching ranks, more than a decade after his controversial run at Tennessee. While he won’t have to face the Vols, he will have to face Saban in Oxford in his third game on the job.

In fact, Kiffin’s first year on the job is going to be a murderer’s row. He gets Florida, Alabama, Auburn, South Carolina and Mississippi State at home, then has to take on Kentucky, Arkansas, Vanderbilt, Texas A&M and LSU on the road.

Needless to say, Kiffin needs as little rat poison in his program’s locker room as possible.