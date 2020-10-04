Lane Kiffin Posted A 3-Letter Message After His First Ole Miss Win

The Lane Train has officially left the station.

Ole Miss beat Kentucky in thrilling fashion on Saturday night, as the Rebels beat the Wildcats, 42-41, in overtime.

This is the first win of Kiffin’s Ole Miss tenure. The Rebels lost their first game of the season last weekend, falling to Florida, 51-35.

OLE MISS WINS IT IN OT! @Lane_Kiffin picks up his first win as head coach of @OleMissFB❗️ pic.twitter.com/q7HF3n1Fio — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) October 3, 2020

Kiffin took to Twitter to post a three-letter message after his first win: LFG. We probably don’t need to decipher that for you.

Up next week for Kiffin and Ole Miss is Nick Saban and Alabama. The Crimson Tide demolished Texas A&M on Saturday afternoon to improve to 2-0 on the season. Alabama is the clear favorite in the SEC and Saban has absolutely dominated his former assistants in head-to-head games.

The college football world is pretty excited to see Kiffin taking on Saban next Saturday night.

Nick Saban gets his 20th win over former assistant coaches,@Lane_Kiffin is up next pic.twitter.com/nVEeB0q9kb — Ryan C. Fowler (@RyanCFowler) October 3, 2020

Alabama will enter next Saturday’s game as a sizable favorite, but Ole Miss (and Kiffin) shouldn’t be underestimated. The Rebels do a lot on offense and have showed some major promise through the first two weeks of the season. And, eventually, Saban is probably going to lose to one of his former assistants.

The Crimson Tide and the Rebels are set to kick off at 6 p.m. E.T. next weekend. The game will be televised on ESPN.