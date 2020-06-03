Lane Kiffin Makes Bold Prediction About 2021 SEC Championship Game

Not long after the 2019 college football season came to an end, Lane Kiffin landed a new job in the SEC.

After three years at Florida Atlantic, Kiffin decided to take his talents to Ole Miss. Just a few months later, he’s already making bold predictions about where the Rebels will go in the future.

A fan on Twitter suggested the only way Ole Miss would make it to Atlanta – the sight of the SEC title game – was in a video game. Kiffin didn’t wait long to respond with a bold prediction.

“Not true 2021!! Book ur flights now!!” Kiffin said in a response on Twitter. He clearly believes the Rebels are bound for green pastures this season.

Kiffin has never been shy of setting lofty expectations for his new program.

During his first season at FAU, he led the Owls to an 11-3 record. After step back in 2018 (5-7 record), the Owls bounced back in 2019 with an impressive 10-3 season.

Kiffin is giving himself two years to get Ole Miss to the top of the SEC. With programs like Alabama, LSU in the West and Georgia, Florida in the East, it will be no easy task.

During his time at Alabama, Kiffin helped the Tide to two College Football Playoff appearances and a national title.

Can he help Ole Miss achieve the same level of success the Rebels had under Hugh Freeze?