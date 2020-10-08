Lane Kiffin Makes Interesting Comment About Nick Saban

Lane Kiffin will face his former boss this Saturday when the Ole Miss Rebels take on Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide. You can expect plenty of hilarious sound-bites from Kiffin leading up to the game.

The brand new Ole Miss head coach has impressed Rebels fans through two weeks of the 2020 season. After a Week 1 loss to Florida – in which the Rebels put up 35 points on an impressive Gators defense – Ole Miss bounced back with a 42-41 overtime win over the Kentucky Wildcats last Saturday.

Kiffin is hoping to keep the winning train going this upcoming Saturday, but he’ll have to take down his former boss. Saban and the Tide look the part of a national championship contender once again after dominant wins over Missouri and Texas A&M to start the season.

Kiffin joined Paul Finebaum on SEC Network Thursday afternoon to discuss Ole Miss’ upcoming game against the Tide. During the show, Kiffin revealed he has a group text going with Jeremy Pruitt, Kirby Smart and Will Muschamp.

All four are products on Saban, which Finebaum point out. Kiffin responded by saying the group text participants all have the same “father.”

"We all have the same father." –@Lane_Kiffin on his group text with Will Muschamp, Jeremy Pruitt & Kirby Smart — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) October 8, 2020

Take a look at the hilarious exchange between Kiffin and Finebaum in the video below.

Whether other Saban products admit it or not, Saban’s had the upper hand on all of them.

Kiffin’s hoping to change that reputation this Saturday, though. A win would accelerate the Kiffin train at an unprecedented rate.

The explosive Ole Miss offense will have to avoid mistakes this Saturday when it takes on the stout Alabama defensive front. The Rebels and the Tide play this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.