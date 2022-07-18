Lane Kiffin Makes Opinion On Big Ten vs. SEC Very Clear

OXFORD, MS - OCTOBER 9: Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin takes the field prior to the college football game between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Arkansas Razorbacks on October 9, 2021, at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, MS. (Photo by Chris McDill/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Lane Kiffin is never shy about speaking his mind, and he left no doubt today about which college football conference he feels is superior.

At SEC Media Days, Kiffin was asked about USC (where he coached from 2001-06 and 2010-13) and UCLA moving from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten and Oklahoma and Texas shifting from the Big 12 to the SEC.

Comparing the two, Kiffin said he's not sure if it is a "huge jump" moving to the Big Ten but that the SEC is "a whole different world."

Big Ten fans, and even fans from other conferences who are tired of hearing about the prowess of the SEC, might roll their eyes at Kiffin's quotes.

However, it's not surprising that he feels this way. Kiffin is heading into his seventh season in the SEC as either a head coach or offensive coordinator. Other than his one season at Tennessee in 2009, he's been in the SEC West, which top-to-bottom is the strongest division in the country.

Kiffin has coached at Alabama, and now has to face the Crimson Tide every season at Ole Miss. He also must go up against LSU, Texas A&M, Auburn, Mississippi State...you get the picture.

The Big Ten is an excellent league--and should be a step up from the Pac-12, at least at the top--but the SEC depth is unmatched.