Lane Kiffin Names His Favorite Ole Miss Football Helmet

Uniforms and alternate helmets are frequent topics of conversation among college football fans, but coaches also sometimes get involved in the discourse.

Take new Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin. An SEC veteran, Kiffin has only been in Oxford for six months but he’s already made up his mind on which of the Rebels’ three helmet choices is his favorite.

Last night, the Twitter account Ole Miss Pix solicited the opinions of the masses regarding which helmet color is best: white, navy blue or powder blue. The navy ones are Ole Miss’ traditional headgear, with powder blue and white the program’s two alternate lids.

Kiffin made his preference clear.

Ole Miss originally wore powder blue helmets from 1948-77 and then again from 1983-94. After a two-decade hiatus, they returned to the rotation in 2014 as a way of honoring late former Rebels defensive back Chucky Mullins.

Mullins was paralyzed during a game against Vanderbilt on October 28, 1989. His courage over the next 18 months until his passing on May 6, 1991 has served as inspiration for the Ole Miss program for nearly 30 years.

“The Memphis game was going to be the celebration of Chucky,” said then-Ole Miss Athletics Director Ross Bjork said back in 2014. “We had talked this summer about doing something around the powder blue. Coach Freeze and I talked the week of the Vanderbilt game. He brought it up and said, `What do you think if we wore powder blue for the Memphis game to honor Chucky?’ I said, `It’s a great idea, if you want to do that and the team would be excited about it.'”