With tenures at USC, Tennessee, Alabama and FAU, Lane Kiffin has seen many college football stadiums during his career as a coach.

But there are a few college stadiums that stand out from the crowd in terms of toughness. In a recent appearance on the Under the Visor show, Kiffin identified a handful of stadiums that were the toughest to play in.

Four schools made Kiffin’s list, several of which were in the SEC. The first team he mentioned was Texas A&M, who he remembered it being “really loud” and “like 100 degrees during the day.” Also making the list was Oregon, which although was not as big as some SEC stadiums, he found it was “really loud and hard, hard to deal with the noise there”.

The last two schools that made Kiffin’s list were ones he has plenty of familiarity with: Alabama and Tennessee. Kiffin worked for and against both of those schools in his various coaching stints.

“A&M was really loud the year we played there at Alabama. I mean, as everyone knows — and it was like 100 degrees during the day,” Kiffin said. “I used to say Oregon, even though it’s not as big as the SEC stadiums. It was really loud and hard, hard to deal with the noise there.

“And then really, being on the other side at Alabama, you know, shoot, I guess we only lost one home game in three years and that was to Ole Miss. That’s a great place, too. Having to be on the other side at Tennessee and go in there and play, in with Alabama. I always remember going there and you know it’s 30 minutes before kickoff and the thing was already filled.”

Kiffin has had several stints in the SEC, first as the Tennessee head coach in 2009. After four years at USC, he joined Alabama as the OC/QBs coach from 2014 to 2016.

He left in 2017 to become the head coach of FAU. He was left after the 2019 season to become Ole Miss’ coach.

Kiffin will have plenty of opportunities to play against Alabama and Texas A&M this year. And it probably won’t be long before he finds himself back in Knoxville.