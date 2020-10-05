The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Lane Kiffin Has Interesting Observation On Nick Saban, Alabama

Nick Saban talking to Lane Kiffin before a game.ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 31: Offensive Coordinator Lane Kiffin of the Alabama Crimson Tide and Head Coach Nick Saben of the Alabama Crimson Tide walk during pre game of the 2016 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at the Georgia Dome on December 31, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)

This weekend, we finally get the Lane Kiffin vs. Nick Saban matchup we’ve been waiting for since Lane took the Ole Miss job last December.

Kiffin will be looking to become the first former Saban assistant to defeat their old boss. So far, Saban is undefeated in 20 matchups against his former staffers.

Not surprisingly, the usually quotable Kiffin had a great line today about if having worked with Saban gives him any sort of leg up for this weekend.

“Everyone thinks it’s an advantage that I’ve worked with him. But if it’s an advantage, why is he 20-0 against his former assistants? If you think it’s an advantage, you’re not a very good gambler,” Kiffin said.

Despite the curious timing in which he left Alabama, we don’t doubt that Kiffin has a lot of respect for Nick Saban and what he did for his career.

Still, that didn’t prevent the 45-year-old head coach from having some fun at Saban’s expense this afternoon. When addressing the Crimson Tide’s lack of opt-outs, Kiffin joked that Saban “must have had a great plan.”

Alabama and Ole Miss will kick off at 6 p.m. ET Saturday night from Oxford.

ESPN will broadcast the action.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.