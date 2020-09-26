Lane Kiffin Reacts To Losing His First Game At Ole Miss

Lane Kiffin made his debut as Ole Miss football coach today, and in appropriate fashion, it was a shootout. The Rebels fell to Florida, 51-35.

Ole Miss was a pretty sizable underdog to Florida, which expects to challenge Georgia for the SEC East this year. Fans should be encouraged by an impressive aerial attack in Week 1 for the Rebs. Matt Corral threw for 395 yards with three touchdowns and a pick against the Gators, and added 50 yards on the ground. Elijah Moore was a beast for Ole Miss, catching 10 passes for 227 yards, while Dontario Drummond hauled in a pair of touchdowns.

Of course, Kiffin isn’t going to put those positive takeaways from the game ahead of the result. The team allowed 642 yards of offense, and made both Gators quarterback Kyle Trask (416 yards, six touchdowns) and tight end Kyle Pitts (8/170/4) look like early Heisman contenders. There’s plenty of work to be done in Oxford, especially on the defensive side.

“In order to beat teams like that, you have to play better than that,” Kiffin said after his first game with the team. “We’re going to go on the road and find a way to get to 1-1.”

Ole Miss football’s second game may be a bit more manageable, though there are few real breaks in an all-SEC schedule. The Rebels are at Kentucky, which entered the week ranked but fell to Auburn 29-13. Both teams will be hungry for a win.

It wasn’t all bad in Lane Kiffin’s perspective, after the loss. He was impressed with his offense, notably receiver Elijah Moore’s chemistry with Corral.

“(Moore)’s a special player. Matt played really well,” Kiffin said, per The Rebel Walk. “It was great to see today against a team that usually people don’t do that to. There was some really good execution by those guys.”

Unfortunately for the Rebels, Trask and Pitts wound up being the more explosive duo, though Florida is known for its defense and that side of the ball got everything it could handle today.