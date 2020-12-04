Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss Land Commitment From 4-Star QB

The Lane-train is off and running after Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels picked up a commitment from a talented four-star quarterback Friday afternoon.

Four-star prospect Luke Altmyer announced his commitment to Ole Miss Friday afternoon. He checks in as the No. 186 overall prospect and No. 13 pro-style quarterback in the 247Sports’ composite score. More importantly, he’s the No. 4 highest-rated recruit in the state of Mississippi for the 2021 class. Kiffin is keeping Mississippi’s best prospects in-state.

Kiffin has Ole Miss on the upswing. The Rebels, being 4-4 this season, are much-improved with Kiffin at the helm. The Rebels’ latest commitment pickup is a good sign of things to come for the SEC program.

Altmyer echoed his confidence in Kiffin and the direction the program is heading to 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong.

“I think their play on the field speaks for itself,” Altmyer said. “Production is production. That’s what they’ve been doing.”

It looks like Lane Kiffin has found his quarterback of the future. Luke Altmyer checks in at 6-foot-2, weighing 190 pounds. There’s no doubt he’ll have to beef up a bit to adapt to SEC play.

Despite being classified as a pro-style prospect, Altmyer has solid speed and is most definitely a threat on the ground. But he’s a throw-first prospect, and only uses his legs when needed.

Ole Miss should be in good shape in coming years with Kiffin at the helm and Altmyer eventually running the Ole Miss offense.