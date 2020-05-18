Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss Schedule Huge Non-Conference Series

Lane Kiffin is entering his first season at Ole Miss. If he stays in Oxford for a while, he’ll have a chance to face the program that gave him his start in college football.

Kiffin was an assistant at USC from 2001-06 before becoming head coach of the Oakland Raiders. In 2010, he returned to Troy as head coach and posted a 28-15 record in three-plus seasons before getting fired in 2013.

This afternoon, USC and Ole Miss announced a future home-and-home series to be contested in 2025 and 2026. USC will host the first matchup–presumably a season opener–on August 30, 2025. Ole Miss will return the favor on September 19, 2026.

The two schools have never played each other before. In fact, Cal is the only current Pac-12 program the Rebels have played against.

“USC will always be a special place to my family and me, and we were excited to finalize this series,” Kiffin said in a press release. “This will showcase two of college football’s greatest gamedays, and we look forward to this meeting down the road.”

Kiffin and the Rebels have a number of non-conference games lined up against Power 5 opponents, including Baylor in Houston this fall and Louisville in Atlanta in 2021. Ole Miss will also play Georgia Tech in a home-and-home in 2022 and 2023 and travel to Wake Forest in 2024.

In addition to their annual rivalry game with Notre Dame, USC is scheduled to play Alabama this season, as well as BYU in 2021 and 2023.