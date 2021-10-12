Look: Lane Kiffin Had Special Song Playing At Practice Today

For the first time since he left the program after one season as head coach, Lane Kiffin will return to Tennessee this weekend as the head coach of another team.

Kiffin has been back to Knoxville multiple times as an assistant coach for Alabama, but on Saturday he’ll be leading Ole Miss into Neyland Stadium. The 4-1 Rebels, ranked 13th in the AP poll, will be taking on a 4-2 Vols team in search of a signature win.

To prepare his team for the hostile environment that awaits–and to have fun with people, which he loves doing–Kiffin is having the Rebels practice with “Rocky Top” blaring. He posted a video on Twitter today of his team working with the Tennessee fight song in the background

“Getting ready for Saturday,” Kiffin wrote.

Kiffin went 7-6 with a loss in the Chick-fil-A Bowl in his only season in charge at UT back in 2009. He then bolted to take over USC, where he lasted until midway through the 2013 campaign.

Ole Miss and Tennessee will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday on SEC Network.