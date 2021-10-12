The Spun

Look: Lane Kiffin Had Special Song Playing At Practice Today

Lane Kiffin during 2020 LSU vs. Ole MIss game.BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 19: Head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels reacts to a call during a game against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

For the first time since he left the program after one season as head coach, Lane Kiffin will return to Tennessee this weekend as the head coach of another team.

Kiffin has been back to Knoxville multiple times as an assistant coach for Alabama, but on Saturday he’ll be leading Ole Miss into Neyland Stadium. The 4-1 Rebels, ranked 13th in the AP poll, will be taking on a 4-2 Vols team in search of a signature win.

To prepare his team for the hostile environment that awaits–and to have fun with people, which he loves doing–Kiffin is having the Rebels practice with “Rocky Top” blaring. He posted a video on Twitter today of his team working with the Tennessee fight song in the background

“Getting ready for Saturday,” Kiffin wrote.

Kiffin went 7-6 with a loss in the Chick-fil-A Bowl in his only season in charge at UT back in 2009. He then bolted to take over USC, where he lasted until midway through the 2013 campaign.

Ole Miss and Tennessee will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday on SEC Network.

