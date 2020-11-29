Lane Kiffin’s Postgame Message For Mike Leach Goes Viral

Lane Kiffin and Mike Leach met in the Egg Bowl for the first time on Saturday, with Kiffin’s Ole Miss squad registering a 31-24 win.

Kiffin and Leach are two of college football’s more unique coaches, and the pair seem to have a respectful, yet competitive relationship. That didn’t stop Lane from doing some good-natured trolling though.

This morning, Kiffin tweeted a picture of Leach playfully messing with his mask, along with a picture of a Michael Jordan meme about taking things personally.

We have a feeling that as long as these two are involved, the Ole Miss-Mississippi State rivalry will be even more fun than it usually is.

With Saturday’s win, the Rebels moved to 4-4 on the season. Kiffin’s team has won three games in a row.

Right now, Ole Miss does not have any more games scheduled for the 2020 regular season, though that could change if the SEC further adjusts its schedule for the weekend of December 12.