Lane Kiffin’s Pregame Tweet Before Outback Bowl Is Going Viral

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin in a pregame suit, back while coaching Alabama.GLENDALE, AZ - JANUARY 11: Offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin of the Alabama Crimson Tide walks on the field before the 2016 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at University of Phoenix Stadium on January 11, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Lane Kiffin seems very much ready for his team’s Outback Bowl matchup with Indiana today.

The Ole Miss head coach, whose Twitter presence is among the best in the business, shared “footage” of his pregame speech to his team this morning. And what we mean by that is he tweeted video of Gene Hackman’s speech in Hoosiers with some clever editing.

Somebody cropped Ole Miss players’ heads over the bodies of the Hickory High players and did the same for Kiffin and Hackman. Quite appropriate for a matchup with IU.

” Live look at the pre-game speech 😜 good luck @IndianaFootball gonna be a great game @OleMissFB #ComeToTheSip,” Kiffin wrote.

With a win this afternoon, Kiffin will close out his first season in Oxford with an overall record of 5-5. He’d also deliver the Rebels’ first bowl win in five years.

Ole Miss and Indiana will kick off at 12:30 p.m. ET today from Tampa. ABC will televise the action.


