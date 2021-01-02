Lane Kiffin’s Pregame Tweet Before Outback Bowl Is Going Viral

Lane Kiffin seems very much ready for his team’s Outback Bowl matchup with Indiana today.

The Ole Miss head coach, whose Twitter presence is among the best in the business, shared “footage” of his pregame speech to his team this morning. And what we mean by that is he tweeted video of Gene Hackman’s speech in Hoosiers with some clever editing.

Somebody cropped Ole Miss players’ heads over the bodies of the Hickory High players and did the same for Kiffin and Hackman. Quite appropriate for a matchup with IU.

” Live look at the pre-game speech 😜 good luck @IndianaFootball gonna be a great game @OleMissFB #ComeToTheSip,” Kiffin wrote.

Live look at the pre-game speech 😜 good luck @IndianaFootball gonna be a great game @OleMissFB #ComeToTheSip pic.twitter.com/4iOP2CFc31 — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) January 2, 2021

With a win this afternoon, Kiffin will close out his first season in Oxford with an overall record of 5-5. He’d also deliver the Rebels’ first bowl win in five years.

Ole Miss and Indiana will kick off at 12:30 p.m. ET today from Tampa. ABC will televise the action.