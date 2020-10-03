Lane Kiffin’s Reaction To His First Win At Ole Miss Is Going Viral

Lane Kiffin is in the win column as Ole Miss’ head coach.

The Rebels pulled off a thrilling win over Kentucky on Saturday evening. Ole Miss topped the Wildcats, 42-41, in a wild overtime game in the SEC.

Kiffin’s reaction to the win is going viral on social media. The Ole Miss head coach slammed his headset into the ground in celebration.

As Kiffin was doing this, Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops was chasing after the officials. He appeared to make contact with one of the referees. Stoops was clearly furious about the way the game was officiated. UK dropped to 0-2 on the season with the loss.

Here’s the full video of what happened at the end of overtime:

BALL GAME. Ole Miss 42

Kentucky 41 Lane Kiffin gets his first win as Ole Miss HC! #OleMiss #Kentucky pic.twitter.com/udJWKL2UXq — Sideline CFB (@SidelineCFB) October 3, 2020

While Stoops might get in some trouble for making contact with an official, the Lane Train is officially rolling at Ole Miss.

College football fans are loving his postgame celebration.

Ole Miss with the dub. Lane Kiffin with the headset toss. What a memory for his first win as HC. — Maria Martin (@Ria_Martin) October 3, 2020

Lane Kiffin tosses his headset pack on the ground in victory. The Lane Train has its first win. — Lisa Horne (@LisaHorne) October 3, 2020

This was a huge win for the Rebels, who are facing a brutal schedule in the SEC West this season. Ole Miss (1-1) is set to take on Nick Saban and Alabama next weekend.

Kickoff for the game between the Rebels and the Crimson Tide is set for 6 p.m. E.T. The game will be televised on ESPN.