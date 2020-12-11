Lane Kiffin Reacts To Flipping 4-Star Recruit From SEC Program

Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels got a pretty sweet Hanukkah present this morning when four-star tight end Hudson Wolfe flipped his commitment from SEC rival Tennessee.

Naturally, Kiffin quickly took to Twitter for a victory post. And he did not disappoint.

“Great day to be an Ole Miss Rebel,” Kiffin wrote, adding a shark emoji. “#25DaysOfFlipmas #ComeToTheSip”

Kiffin made the post complete with a photoshopped video of him and tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley performing Game Over (Flip). The video is stuck on the line “flip.”

Lane Kiffin has plenty of reason to be excited. Not only did he poach a player from an SEC rival, he got a pretty good prospect to boot.

Wolfe is the No. 276 overall prospect in the country in Class of 2021, per 247Sports. He is the No. 7 tight end in the nation and the No. 6 prospect from the state of Tennessee.

How Kiffin managed to flip a prospect who had been committed to his in-state powerhouse for so long is quite a mystery. But it’s also a testament to why the Rebels hired him in the first place.

The 2021 Ole Miss recruiting class currently ranks No. 18 in the nation and No. 7 in the SEC by 247Sports. That’s already a higher ranking than any of their last several classes, and it isn’t even complete yet.

The Lane Kiffin Effect is having an impact at Oxford, Mississippi. All that he needs to do now is win.