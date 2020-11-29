Lane Kiffin Reacts To His First Egg Bowl Victory

Mississippi’s best college football teams squared off on Saturday afternoon in the annual Egg Bowl. One of the SEC’s most anticipated rivalries didn’t disappoint this year.

Ole Miss outlasted Mississippi State 31-24 on Saturday in what turned out to be one of the best games of the day. The SEC contest turned into a shootout with both quarterbacks putting on a show. Matt Corral and Will Rogers combined for over 800 passing yards and five touchdowns. The game stayed close throughout, but Ole Miss scored a late fourth quarter touchdown to seal the deal.

Mississippi head coach Lane Kiffin claimed his first Egg Bowl victory with the win. He decided to celebrate on Twitter, reminding Mississippi State fans which team reigns supreme in the state.

“Now and forever #WeRunTheSip,” Kiffin tweeted.

Kiffin’s tweet came just after the Ole Miss football Twitter account sent out a hilarious video, trolling the Bulldogs.

The 2020 Egg Bowl win snaps a two-year Mississippi State win streak in the rivalry game. Although Kiffin and crew might not fully “run the Sip” just year, the program could be on its way.

Kiffin’s first season in Oxford hasn’t been the smoothest, but Saturday’s win will definitely be a highlight. The Rebels improved to 4-4 with the victory. The team lost to three ranked opponents in Alabama, Florida and Auburn, but also fell to Arkansas in the year’s only disappointing loss.

On the other hand, Mike Leach and Mississippi State have a long way to go. The Bulldogs stuttered throughout the year and, in the SEC, that won’t work if the program hopes to compete in the strong conference.

As of right now, Ole Miss (4-4) no longer has any scheduled games in 2020. Mississippi State plans to play Texas A&M on Dec. 12 in two weeks.