Lane Kiffin Reacts To Peyton Manning Wearing Ole Miss Jersey On MNF

No one loved Peyton Manning wearing an Ole Miss jersey during the MNF secondary cast more than Lane Kiffin.

Kiffin milks every ounce out of free Ole Miss publicity he can get. He loved what he saw on Monday Night Football.

Peyton lost a bet to his brother, Eli, when Ole Miss beat Tennessee 31-26 on Oct. 16. Peyton, as a result, was forced to wear an Ole Miss jersey during tonight’s Seahawks-Saints game on ESPN and ESPN2.

Lane Kiffin loved what he saw. Why wouldn’t he? Who doesn’t love a free recruiting tool?

“That number retired now thanks to @EliManning,” Kiffin said on Twitter. “Think he looks good in that jersey.”

We’re going to chalk that up as another win for Ole Miss. It most certainly can’t hurt in the recruitment of Peyton and Eli’s nephew, Arch.

Arch is a five-star quarterback prospect out of the 2023 cycle. He’s one of the more sought-after recruits in recent years, both due to his family name and overall talent.

Lane Kiffin has a pretty strong recruiting pitch for the young and talented prospect.

“I think it is neat what we’ve done over time and that really is not have a system that players have to fit into,” Kiffin said, via 247Sports. “We find the dynamic players, usually the quarterback, a receiver, or Derrick Henry, Amari Cooper, and then we say ‘ok, what can we do to feature them that year.’ And we’ve done it with our quarterbacks and that’s why our offense looks different by whatever quarterback is playing. So, if a quarterback comes that doesn’t run as much, we’ll do great with him, put him in a position to win the Heisman.”

Peyton wearing an Ole Miss jersey should be yet another recruiting tool Kiffin can use this year.

Maybe it’ll even help the Rebels land Arch later this year.