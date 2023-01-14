Lane Kiffin Reacts To Poaching Pete Golding From Alabama

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 22: Head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels reacts against the LSU Tigers during a game at Tiger Stadium on October 22, 2022 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

It was announced on Friday that defensive coordinator Pete Golding was leaving Alabama for the same role at Ole Miss.

Golding was Alabama's defensive coordinator from 2018-2022. According to ESPN, he felt the move to Ole Miss was best for him and his family.

Alabama was tied for ninth nationally and second in the SEC in scoring defense under Golding's leadership this past season.

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin reacted to the program's latest hire on Saturday morning.

Kiffin kicked things off by sharing a link to ESPN's story on Golding leaving Alabama.

Then, Kiffin shared a photo of him fishing along with the caption, "Sunday."

Ole Miss fans aren't sure if this is a reference to the school landing Golding or if it's a sign of things to come. After all, Kiffin has the power to land an elite recruit or transfer.

We'll have to wait and see if Ole Miss has another big acquisition in the works.

For now, the Rebels have landed an experienced defensive coordinator who knows a thing or two about the way the Crimson Tide operate.