Lane Kiffin Reacts To Video Of An Unhappy Nick Saban

Alabama head coach Nick Saban wasn’t a happy camper during his press conference on Thursday, firing off emphatic responses left and right at reporters.

At one point, Saban questioned a reporter who brought up Bryce Young’s progression. The reporter wasn’t wrong about Young progressing well, however, Saban was unsure how he would know what’s going on behind closed doors.

“Well, how do you know that he’s progressed the way he has been,” Saban said. “What have you seen to be able to make that statement, first of all. I’m happy with his progress, I don’t want you to think that. But I don’t know where you can come out and make that statement.”

The video of Saban in mid-season form during his press conference has been making the rounds on Twitter. In fact, it spread so quickly that even Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin commented on it.

Kiffin, who was an assistant under Saban a few years ago, found the video very entertaining.

“This made my day,” Kiffin wrote on Twitter. “The G.O.A.T. always in game day mode even with spring practice media.”

This made my day. The 🐐 always in game day mode even with spring practice media. 🔥@OleMissFB @AlabamaFTBL have a great weekend everyone 😎 https://t.co/j6nmp27dOx — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) April 16, 2021

Kiffin is certainly right about Saban being in game-day mode in the middle of the spring.

Whether you like it or not, this is how Saban operates. He’ll take a strict approach in the spring if that means he’ll have a better chance of winning the national championship in January.