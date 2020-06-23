Lane Kiffin Reacts To Walmart’s Decision On Mississippi Flag

In an effort to incite change regarding the Mississippi flag, Walmart has made an important decision regarding its stores in the state. Moving forward, the company will no longer display the Mississippi flag at its locations.

The reason that people are voicing their displeasure with the Mississippi flag is that it features a Confederate emblem. Recently in the sports world, we saw NASCAR ban Confederate flags at racing events.

With the 2020 college football season on the horizon, the state of Mississippi has an important decision to make in the near future. Coaches and players for Mississippi State and Ole Miss have shared their thoughts on this situation.

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is clearly for the state changing its flag. He reacted to Walmart’s decision to get rid of Mississippi flags at its stores by replying with a thumbs-up emoji.

Kiffin is entering his first year as the head coach of the Ole Miss Rebels. Considering that he’s never been afraid to show his true feelings on any given subject, it’s not a surprise to see him voice his opinion on this matter.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey sent a message to the state of Mississippi regarding its flag, saying he would consider not playing conference championships in the state unless the flag changes.

Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill has also chimed in on the Mississippi flag. He said he would leave the school if the Mississippi flag doesn’t change.

Now that Walmart has made a change, it’ll be worth monitoring other businesses in Mississippi.