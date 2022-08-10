Look: Lane Kiffin Refuses To Answer Question About Arch Manning

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - OCTOBER 02: Head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels reacts against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 02, 2021 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin made an appearance on The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz this Wednesday. While on the show, he was asked about five-star quarterback Arch Manning.

At one point, Kiffin was asked how close Ole Miss was to landing Manning.

Unfortunately for college football fans, Kiffin didn't have a juicy response to Le Batard's question.

"This would be those weird rules they have," Kiffin said. "I can't even answer that because he's still a respective student-athlete. He hasn't signed there [yet]... That's kind of that maturity thing. I would have answered that years ago."

Kiffin then said, "This new Lane doesn't help your ratings much."

Ole Miss was mentioned as a potential suitor for Manning, but Alabama, Georgia and Texas were considered the three finalists for him.

Manning announced his commitment to Texas in late June.

Landing an elite recruit like Manning would've been a huge accomplishment for Kiffin. But there's still plenty of time for him to attract a five-star gunslinger to Ole Miss.

Besides, Kiffin landed a marquee transfer in Jaxson Dart this offseason.